    11 CABS and ROKAF Integration [Image 4 of 8]

    11 CABS and ROKAF Integration

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Members from the Republic of Korea air force and U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron, scan the environment for simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material during integrated training at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS is designed to execute flexible and uncharted mission directives, worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

