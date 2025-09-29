Members from the Republic of Korea air force and U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron, scan the environment for simulated chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear material during integrated training at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS is designed to execute flexible and uncharted mission directives, worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|09.05.2025
|09.29.2025 22:43
|9346721
|250905-F-NC038-4118
|2048x1363
|407.13 KB
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|0
|0
This work, 11 CABS and ROKAF Integration [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.