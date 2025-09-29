11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron tests samples of simulated contaminated material to determine what specifically it is during integrated training with Republic of Korea air force members at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS’ primary function is to provide the 11th Air Task Force base operations support, but its members are also trained in the Air Force’s mission ready airman model to enable them to support other mission needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)