    11 CABS and ROKAF Integration [Image 6 of 8]

    11 CABS and ROKAF Integration

    DAEGU AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A member from the Republic of Korea air force tapes down a plastic sheet to create a seal on simulated contaminated material during integrated training with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver command and control and base operating support–integration in support of Department of Defense priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 22:43
    Photo ID: 9346723
    VIRIN: 250905-F-NC038-9882
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 410.34 KB
    Location: DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
    This work, 11 CABS and ROKAF Integration [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

