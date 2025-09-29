11 CABS and ROKAF Integration

A member from the Republic of Korea air force tapes down a plastic sheet to create a seal on simulated contaminated material during integrated training with the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver command and control and base operating support–integration in support of Department of Defense priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
