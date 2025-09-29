U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron communicate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protocols to a member of the Republic of Korea air force during integrated training at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver command and control and base operating support–integration in support of Department of Defense priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 22:43
|Photo ID:
|9346722
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-NC038-6991
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|539.87 KB
|Location:
|DAEGU AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.