11th Air Task Force celebrates U.S. Air Force’s birthday

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron communicate chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protocols to a member of the Republic of Korea air force during integrated training at Daegu Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 4, 2025. The 11 CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver command and control and base operating support–integration in support of Department of Defense priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)