    Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission [Image 12 of 12]

    Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shamekia Toliver, 42nd Air Base Wing commander, greets other members of the 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders at the Heritage Hall as they kicked off a tour of Air Force heritage and the local mission at Gunter Annex, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program pairs military commanders with community leaders to promote transparency, mutual support and collaborative problem-solving; the immersive tour was designed to deepen their understanding of the 42nd Air Base Wing Mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 17:53
    Photo ID: 9346419
    VIRIN: 250929-F-DA270-1048
    Resolution: 4659x3100
    Size: 7.92 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
