Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour and briefing about the Riverfront Inn at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The Riverfront Inn is one of the three dining facilities across Maxwell AFB and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)