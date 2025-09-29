Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission

The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders meet at the Enlisted Heritage Hall as they kicked off a tour of Air Force heritage and the local mission at Gunter Annex, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program pairs military commanders with community leaders to promote transparency, mutual support and collaborative problem-solving; the immersive tour was designed to deepen their understanding of the 42nd Air Base Wing Mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
