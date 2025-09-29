The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour and briefing about the Riverfront Inn at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program pairs military commanders with community leaders to promote transparency, mutual support and collaborative problem-solving; the immersive tour was designed to deepen their understanding of the 42nd Air Base Wing Mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9346404
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-DA270-1481
|Resolution:
|5030x3593
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.