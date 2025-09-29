Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour of the Heritage Hall at Gunter Annex, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program pairs military commanders with community leaders to promote transparency, mutual support and collaborative problem-solving; the immersive tour was designed to deepen their understanding of the 42nd Air Base Wing Mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)