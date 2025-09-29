The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour of the Heritage Hall at Gunter Annex, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program pairs military commanders with community leaders to promote transparency, mutual support and collaborative problem-solving; the immersive tour was designed to deepen their understanding of the 42nd Air Base Wing Mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9346416
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-DA270-1099
|Resolution:
|3506x2629
|Size:
|7.25 MB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.