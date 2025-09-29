Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour of the 42nd Medical Group at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The Honorary Commander Program pairs military commanders with community leaders to promote transparency, mutual support and collaborative problem-solving; the immersive tour was designed to deepen their understanding of the 42nd Air Base Wing Mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)