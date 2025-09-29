The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour of the 42nd Medical Group’s training facilities at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The 42nd Medical Group supports Air University, 42nd Air Base Wing, 908th Airlift Wing, and tenant units at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 17:53
|Photo ID:
|9346410
|VIRIN:
|250929-F-DA270-1357
|Resolution:
|5428x3611
|Size:
|10.2 MB
|Location:
|MAXXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.