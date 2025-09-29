Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission [Image 7 of 12]

    Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission

    MAXXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour of the 42nd Medical Group’s training facilities at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The 42nd Medical Group supports Air University, 42nd Air Base Wing, 908th Airlift Wing, and tenant units at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

