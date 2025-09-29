Civic leaders get in-depth look at Maxwell AFB's mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 42nd Air Base Wing leadership and their honorary commanders receive a tour of the 42nd Medical Group’s training facilities at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 29, 2025. The 42nd Medical Group supports Air University, 42nd Air Base Wing, 908th Airlift Wing, and tenant units at Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)