Col. Anthony Kazor, Fort Gordon garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Durette, garrison command sergeant major, stand at attention after unveiling a plaque in honor of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon during the Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. The plaque commemorates Gordon, a Medal of Honor recipient and sniper team leader with U.S. Army Special Operations Command, for his heroism during the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)