    Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

    Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by DAVID LOGSDON 

    Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs Office

    Carmen Drake-Owens, widow of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon, delivers remarks during the Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. Her words reflected on the significance of the occasion and the enduring legacy of her husband’s service. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9345960
    VIRIN: 250724-D-JT791-1026
    Resolution: 4718x3146
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: US
    This work, Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by DAVID LOGSDON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

