Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Drill Sgt. Nathan Backlund, the 2025 Cyber Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and Spc. Rhett Price, the 2025 Cyber Center of Excellence Soldier of the Year, unveil the mock street sign for Master Sgt. Gary Gordon Boulevard during the Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. The boulevard will lead to the future site of Gary Gordon Plaza, which will include a headquarters complex and a commemorative plaque honoring Gordon’s valor. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)