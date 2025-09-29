Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Attendees gather and take their seats as the redesignation ceremony from Fort Eisenhower to Fort Gordon is about to begin, Sept. 26, 2025. The crowd included special guests and family members of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon, in whose honor the installation is named. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)