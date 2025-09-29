Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic, commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon; Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy McGuire, Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon command sergeant major; Carmen Drake-Owens, widow of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon; and Ian Gordon, son of Master Sgt. Gordon, unveil the Fort Gordon gate sign during the redesignation ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. The sign serves as a lasting tribute to Gordon’s sacrifice and will greet all who enter the installation. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)