Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony

Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic, commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon; Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy McGuire, Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Gordon command sergeant major; Carmen Drake-Owens, widow of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon; and Ian Gordon, son of Master Sgt. Gordon, unveil the Fort Gordon gate sign during the redesignation ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. The sign serves as a lasting tribute to Gordon’s sacrifice and will greet all who enter the installation. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9345975
|VIRIN:
|250724-D-JT791-1028
|Resolution:
|4929x3286
|Size:
|11.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
