Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. (Ret.) Ronald Russell of the U.S. Army Special Forces, who served as the operations officer for Operation Gothic Serpent during the deployment to Mogadishu, Somalia—the operation in which Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon undertook his final mission—addresses the audience during the Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)