    Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony [Image 5 of 12]

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Photo by DAVID LOGSDON 

    Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs Office

    Distinguished guests and family members of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon, including his widow, Carmen Drake-Owens, and son, Ian Gordon, observe the proceedings during the Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. The event paid tribute to Gordon’s valor and sacrifice during the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 15:01
    Photo ID: 9345951
    VIRIN: 250724-D-JT791-1024
    This work, Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by DAVID LOGSDON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

