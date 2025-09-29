Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Distinguished guests and family members of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon, including his widow, Carmen Drake-Owens, and son, Ian Gordon, observe the proceedings during the Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. The event paid tribute to Gordon’s valor and sacrifice during the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)