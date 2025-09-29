Distinguished guests and family members of Master Sgt. Gary I. Gordon, including his widow, Carmen Drake-Owens, and son, Ian Gordon, observe the proceedings during the Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony, Sept. 26, 2025. The event paid tribute to Gordon’s valor and sacrifice during the Battle of Mogadishu. (U.S. Army photo by David Logsdon)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2025 15:01
|Photo ID:
|9345951
|VIRIN:
|250724-D-JT791-1024
|Resolution:
|4171x2781
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Gordon Redesignation Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by DAVID LOGSDON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.