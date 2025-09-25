BG 25: Endurance in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron refuels an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron over the Pacific Ocean during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. Such flights highlight how air refueling enables uninterrupted combat operations, amplifying joint force lethality and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)