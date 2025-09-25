BG 25: Endurance in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Frost collects on the window of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The mission highlights how joint integration ensures persistent presence, strengthens allied interoperability and enhances deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)