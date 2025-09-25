Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BG 25: Endurance in Action [Image 1 of 6]

    BG 25: Endurance in Action

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Airman Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Frost collects on the window of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The mission highlights how joint integration ensures persistent presence, strengthens allied interoperability and enhances deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.29.2025 03:07
    Photo ID: 9344847
    VIRIN: 250926-F-VQ736-1041
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, BG 25: Endurance in Action [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    KC-135
    AUSAirForce
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    BG25
    BUSHIDOGUARDIAN2025

