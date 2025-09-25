BG 25: Endurance in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron flies over the Pacific Ocean during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The operation highlights how air refueling extends the global reach of U.S. airpower, ensuring rapid response and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)