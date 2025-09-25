BG 25: Endurance in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A ‘contact’ sensor lights up on the control panel of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The flight demonstrates how persistent airpower presence supports regional stability, deters aggression and safeguards a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)