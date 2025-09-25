BG 25: Endurance in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jordan Barker, 909th Air Refueling Squadron (ARS) boom operator, operates a refueling boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th ARS during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. Such missions demonstrate the seamless partnership between allies, guaranteeing airpower projection and strategic deterrence against evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)