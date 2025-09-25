BG 25: Endurance in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a refueling mission in preparation of Exercise Bushido Guardian 2025 over the Pacific Ocean near Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 26, 2025. The operation showcased U.S. and Japanese forces’ ability to project power, sustain combat operations and defend shared regional interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench)