U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, smiles during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The SERE water training equips high-risk personnel including aviators, aircrew, and special operations forces with the critical skills needed to survive at sea, evade capture in hostile waters, and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 09:59
|Photo ID:
|9341693
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-DI187-1182
|Resolution:
|7075x5504
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.