SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, smiles during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The SERE water training equips high-risk personnel including aviators, aircrew, and special operations forces with the critical skills needed to survive at sea, evade capture in hostile waters, and return with honor. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)