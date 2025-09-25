SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing is pulled out of a pool during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The course prepares Airmen to survive in isolated environments, evade capture, resist exploitation, and escape if detained. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey) Portions of this photo were blurred out for security purposes.