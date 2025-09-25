Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge [Image 2 of 8]

    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

    LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    An Airman assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing is pulled out of a pool during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The course prepares Airmen to survive in isolated environments, evade capture, resist exploitation, and escape if detained. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey) Portions of this photo were blurred out for security purposes.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 09:59
    Location: LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th ARW
    ReaDy Culture
    SERE

