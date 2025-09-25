SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing is pulled out of a pool during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The SERE course is a military training program designed to prepare service members to survive and return with honor in the event they are isolated, captured, or detained in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)