SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

An Airman assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing is pulled out of a pool during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The SERE water survival course is a critical component of operational readiness for personnel at risk of capture during missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)