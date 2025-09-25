SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to 100th Air Refueling Wing, 48th Fighter Wing, and the 352nd Special Operations Wing as Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape Specialist pose for a picture after completing a session of SERE water survival training at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. SERE is a critical component of operational readiness for personnel at risk of capture during missions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey) Portions of this photo were blurred out for security purposes.