SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, clips onto a lift during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The SERE course is a military training program designed to prepare service members to survive and return with honor in the event they are isolated, captured, or detained in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)