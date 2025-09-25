Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

    LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James Wall, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, clips onto a lift during the Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape course at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The SERE course is a military training program designed to prepare service members to survive and return with honor in the event they are isolated, captured, or detained in hostile environments. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 09:59
    Photo ID: 9341689
    VIRIN: 250912-F-XJ093-1709
    Resolution: 3439x2288
    Size: 576.28 KB
    Location: LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge
    SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    100th ARW
    ReaDy Culture
    SERE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download