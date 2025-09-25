Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 48th Fighter Wing, and 352nd Special Operations Wing, participate in Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape training at the East Coast Environmental Pool, Lowestoft, United Kingdom, Sept. 12, 2025. The SERE training ensures that aircrew and special operations forces can survive maritime emergencies, evade capture, and resist exploitation if detained. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 09:59
|Photo ID:
|9341691
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-XJ093-1338
|Resolution:
|4343x2890
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|LOWESTOFT, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SERE Water Training: 100th ARW Command Chief takes on the Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.