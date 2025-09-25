USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, tours the Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives range simulator at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. Flom received safety protocols, range procedures, and tactical training methods to understand the importance of mission readiness and real-world scenario-based training for military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)