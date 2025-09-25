USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER

Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Trace Langston, a tactical response force assaulter assigned to the 673d Security Forces Squadron, participates in close-quarters combat training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. Flom received safety protocols, range procedures, and tactical training methods to understand the importance of mission readiness and real-world scenario-based training for military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)
