USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER

Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, spectates U.S. Army Soldiers conduct sustained airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2025. During his tour of the installation, Flom was given a demonstration of the mission paratroopers undergo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)