USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER

Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, performs a magic trick for U.S. Army Soldiers at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2025. Flom toured the 725th Brigade Support Battalion (Airborne) motor pool vehicles the unit keeps and maintains to project lethal forces globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)