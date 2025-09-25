U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Sandlin assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, helps Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, don parachute gear at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2025. During his tour of the installation, Flom was given a demonstration of the mission paratroopers undergo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 20:05
|Photo ID:
|9340381
|VIRIN:
|250923-F-EM850-1201
|Resolution:
|8071x5381
|Size:
|33.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.