USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Capt. Christopher Sandlin assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, helps Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, don parachute gear at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2025. During his tour of the installation, Flom was given a demonstration of the mission paratroopers undergo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)