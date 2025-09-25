USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, visits Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, to conduct a magic show, Sept. 22, 2025. Flom immersed himself with select units and conducted a magic show for service members and their families to enjoy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)