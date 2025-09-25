USO Alaska hosts Justin Flom at JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Justin Flom, social media personality and illusionist, and U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 22, 2025. Flom learned the mission of the 673d CS and how important it is to empower the Joint Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Moises Vasquez)