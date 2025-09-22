Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expert Soldier Badge training 25 [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Expert Soldier Badge training 25

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    From left: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Keopuhiwa, an infantryman, and Sgt. 1st Class Felix Dominguez, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security noncommissioned officer in charge, both assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, practice calling in indirect fire during training for their Expert Soldier and Expert Infantryman Badge. The ESB and EIB are awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous five-day testing process preceded by a two-week training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 22:21
    Photo ID: 9338200
    VIRIN: 250923-A-KI373-1101
    Resolution: 5617x3737
    Size: 12.43 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Soldier Badge training 25 [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Seu Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

