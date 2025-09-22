Expert Soldier Badge training 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left: U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Keopuhiwa, an infantryman, and Sgt. 1st Class Felix Dominguez, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security noncommissioned officer in charge, both assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, practice calling in indirect fire during training for their Expert Soldier and Expert Infantryman Badge. The ESB and EIB are awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous five-day testing process preceded by a two-week training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)