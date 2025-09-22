Expert Soldier Badge training 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Keopuhiwa, an infantryman assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, practices hand signals with a grader during training for his Expert Infantryman Badge on Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025. The EIB is awarded to infantrymen who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous five-day testing process preceded by a two-week training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)