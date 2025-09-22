Expert Soldier Badge training 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Felix Dominguez, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security noncommissioned officer in charge, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, practices applying camouflage during training for his Expert Soldier Badge on Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous five-day testing process preceded by a two-week training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)