Expert Soldier Badge training 25

A U.S. Army Soldier practices applying camouflage during training for his Expert Soldier Badge on Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2025. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous five-day testing process preceded by a two-week training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)
|09.24.2025
|09.24.2025 22:28
|9338184
|250923-A-KI373-1371
|5295x3523
|7.99 MB
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|0
|0
