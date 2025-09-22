Expert Soldier Badge training 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pfc. Kohen Buchanan, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, practices applying face paint during Expert Soldier Badge training on Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025. The ESB is awarded to Soldiers who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous five-day testing process preceded by a two-week training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)