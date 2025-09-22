Expert Soldier Badge training 25

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Keopuhiwa, an infantryman assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, practices applying camouflage for his Expert Infantryman Badge on Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025. The EIB is awarded to infantrymen who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous two weeks of training and five-day testing process. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 22:26
|Photo ID:
|9338186
|VIRIN:
|250923-A-KI373-1336
|Resolution:
|3592x5399
|Size:
|11.45 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
