Expert Soldier Badge training 25

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matthew Keopuhiwa, an infantryman assigned to U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, practices applying face paint for his Expert Infantryman Badge on Camp Casey, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025. The EIB is awarded to infantrymen who demonstrate a high level of proficiency in warrior tasks, physical fitness, and marksmanship through a rigorous five-day testing process preceded by a two-week training phase. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan)