Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025 [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Dimitri Belder, youngest Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW), Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) deputy commander, Col. Paul Davidson, 35th FW commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Fred King, oldest Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, cut a cake during the 2025 Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. The ceremonial cake cutting reflected the continuity of service and unity across all ranks, embodying PACAF’s focus on taking care of people as a cornerstone of mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9338124
    VIRIN: 250912-F-KM882-8967
    Resolution: 5180x3446
    Size: 811.82 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Ball
    35FW
    U.S.-Japan
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download