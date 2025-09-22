Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

From left, U.S. Air Force Airman Basic Dimitri Belder, youngest Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW), Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) deputy commander, Col. Paul Davidson, 35th FW commander, and Chief Master Sergeant Fred King, oldest Airman assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing, cut a cake during the 2025 Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. The ceremonial cake cutting reflected the continuity of service and unity across all ranks, embodying PACAF’s focus on taking care of people as a cornerstone of mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9338124
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-KM882-8967
|Resolution:
|5180x3446
|Size:
|811.82 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
