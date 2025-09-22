Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self Defense Force Northern Air Defense Band members play the U.S. Air Force song in closing of the 2025 Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Their performance showcased the enduring partnership between U.S. and Japanese forces, strengthening community ties that directly support Pacific Air Forces’ priority of integrated deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)