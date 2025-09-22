Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025 [Image 5 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) deputy commander, gives a speech on the importance of Air Force heritage during the Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Her remarks emphasized how traditions link today’s Airmen to generations of warfighters before them, inspiring the 35th Fighter Wing to remain mission ready and aligned with PACAF’s priorities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.24.2025 20:14
    Photo ID: 9338121
    VIRIN: 250912-F-KM882-2743
    Resolution: 4867x3238
    Size: 776.28 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025
    Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Ball
    35FW
    U.S.-Japan
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download