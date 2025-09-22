Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) deputy commander, gives a speech on the importance of Air Force heritage during the Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Her remarks emphasized how traditions link today’s Airmen to generations of warfighters before them, inspiring the 35th Fighter Wing to remain mission ready and aligned with PACAF’s priorities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9338121
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-KM882-2743
|Resolution:
|4867x3238
|Size:
|776.28 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
