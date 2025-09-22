Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Laura Lenderman, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) deputy commander, gives a speech on the importance of Air Force heritage during the Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. Her remarks emphasized how traditions link today’s Airmen to generations of warfighters before them, inspiring the 35th Fighter Wing to remain mission ready and aligned with PACAF’s priorities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)