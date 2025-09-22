Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

U.S. Air Force honor guard Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing salute a POW/MIA table during the 2025 Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. The salute honored the sacrifice of service members who remain missing in action, demonstrating Pacific Air Forces’ commitment to sustaining the warrior ethos and mission focus. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
