Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

U.S. Air Force honor guard Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing tilt the chairs of a POW/MIA table during the 2025 Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. The ceremony served as a symbolic reminder of those still unaccounted for in service to the nation, reinforcing the wing’s culture of honor and remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)
Date Taken:
|09.12.2025
Date Posted:
|09.24.2025 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9338119
|VIRIN:
|250912-F-KM882-4816
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.55 MB
Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
