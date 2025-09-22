Misawa AB Air Force Ball 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force honor guard Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing tilt the chairs of a POW/MIA table during the 2025 Air Force Ball at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 13, 2025. The ceremony served as a symbolic reminder of those still unaccounted for in service to the nation, reinforcing the wing’s culture of honor and remembrance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Koby Mitchell)